TSA at Sacramento International Airport honors victims of 9/11

TSA honored the victims of 9/11 this morning at the Sacramento International Airport

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — The nation is mourning the nearly 3,000 people killed during the 9/11 attacks and the Sacramento International Airport held a moment of silence Monday to remember the lives lost.

Everyone stood still as TSA presented the folding of the flag to remember those who died during the terrorist attacks in 2001 that led to the Twin Towers falling.

“Terrible day. I think we need to recall it every single year so that it doesn’t happen again. I think doing it here at the airport is very appropriate,” said David Parker.

Passenger Adam Lyall said he was able to watch as TSA in Oregon observed a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m. — the time the first plane hit the towers in New York City.

“[A] terrible day and I will say there was a moment of silence at the airport this morning. We have to remember this day, we have to remember the unity that brought us together,” said Lyall.

The Transportation Security Administration and Homeland Security were created following the 9/11 attacks. Lorie Danker, a spokesperson for TSA, says their mission is still the same as the beginning: "not on our watch."

“Everybody came to work this morning with that sense of mission and to once again, on our watch that helps us stay focused on what it is we are doing,” said Danker.

As the salute was given and TSA resumed their duties, many standing in the attention say they will never forget.

“People need to stop and think and never forget,” said Lyall.

Watch more on ABC10: 9/11 | 22 years since the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil