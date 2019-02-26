If you're feeling the stress, you aren't the only one. According to a recent social media survey, Sacramento is one of the most stressed cities in the United States.

Sacramento made it into the Top 30 while other California cities like Riverside, Santa Ana, and Stockton made it into the Top 10. Babylon Health analyzed and estimated stress levels based on certain words like stress, frustration, anger and negativity in a sample of more than 5 million tweets.

And one of the least stressed cities in California? San Francisco. That's right. One of the busiest cities on the west coast is ranked as one of the lowest stressed cities in the United States.

Overall, California ranked No. 15 as one of the most stressed states in the U.S. with Tuesday morning being the most stressful time for Californians.

If you're feeling stressed out, check out these tips from the American Institute of Stress.