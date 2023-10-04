Sacramento Kings plan rally to start 2023 playoffs and open 'Playoffs Playground'

Tickets to Saturday’s playoff game aren’t required to attend the rally.

According to the team, a celebratory rally will happen Friday, April 14, at 5 p.m.

At the rally you’ll hear from Kings personalities and see performances from the Kings’ entertainment teams.

There will also be DJs, food and drink specials like a ‘light the beam’ purple churro and free Kings merchandise. Tickets to Saturday’s playoff game aren’t required to attend the rally.

The rally is also the launch of the Kings Playoffs Playground presented by Kaiser Permanente in Ali Youssefi Square, which will be open every game day from noon until halftime of the day’s game, except for Sunday, April 23, when it’ll be open between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Fans will be able to show off their basketball skills, create an action figure of themselves, take a photo with the 6th Man Statue, get a video of themselves lighting the beam, and make a custom card.

The first playoff game will air on ABC10 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The playoff schedule for the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors best-of-7 series is as follows:

Game 1: Saturday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. (HOME)

Game 2: Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. (HOME)

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. (AWAY)

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m. (AWAY)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 26 at TBA (HOME)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, April 28 at TBA (AWAY)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, April 30 at TBA (HOME)

