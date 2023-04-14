'We're a Kings family': Sacramento Kings fan remembered by family as team reaches playoffs

Kimbery Lusk has her sons favorite Kings jersey, hat and even a basketball around his urn to keep his memory alive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kimerly Lusk and her family in Lodi remember her son, a huge Sacramento Kings fan, years after he suddenly died.

Shad Lusk died from a heart attack in 2020, but his family keeps remembering him — especially as his favorite basketball team makes it to the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons.

"He played basketball his whole life," said Kimberly. "I'm a little disappointed that Shad's not here because he just would find his way there."

She says basketball runs in the family with Shad's son Lucas playing at St. Mary's High School as well.

The family has always been die hard for the Sacramento Kings. Kimberly says she has had a basketball hoop with the Kings logo painted on it in her driveway for nearly 20 years.

"It's just been a family thing that we've had," she said. "On his birthday, I would light it up."

She has his favorite Kings jersey, hat and even a basketball around his urn to keep his memory alive.

"I just I miss him a lot," said Kimberly. "We're just a Kings family and always will be. I hope that they win!"

The family plans to cheer on the Kings and watch the playoff game live on ABC10, but hope one day they could get tickets to see them in the Golden 1 Center.

