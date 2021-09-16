Sacramento Kings announce fan events, Golden 1 Center celebration on 916 Day

The Sacramento Kings revealed Golden 1 Center’s five-year anniversary celebration including sweepstakes and what to look forward to for the 2021-22 season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings added a little more excitement to 916 Day with some big news sure to excite fans. The announcement includes details about fan fest, hoop fest, theme nights, and a celebration of the Golden 1 Center's five-year anniversary.

Golden 1 Center Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Golden 1 Center, fans have a chance to win free tickets to every event held at the arena between now and June 2022.

Golden 1 Center's calendar is still growing, and events could change, but right now shows and events include:

Sacramento Kings

Alejandro Fernández

Gold Over America Tour

Kane Brown

JO KOY

PHISH

WWE Raw

Dan + Shay

Andrea Bocelli

Disney On Ice

Harry Styles

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Gabriel Iglesias

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

JoJo Siwa

Monster Jam

TobyMac

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Billie Eilish

Tyler, The Creator

Celine Dion

Eric Church

For more information about the sweepstakes, or to enter to win, go to Golden1Center.com/5.

Sacramento Kings Fan Fest

The Kings will hold their annual Fan Fest on October 9. The event includes an open practice with players and coaches, special contests and giveaways. Fan Fest is free but you do need to request a ticket at Kings.com/FanFest.

Hoop Fest

Prior to Fan Fest this year, the Kings will host Hoop Fest, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on the DOCO Plaza. Players need to be 15 years old and vaccinated to participate. The teams that make it to the finals will get to play inside Golden 1 Center on the Kings court. You can get more information at Kings.com/HoopFest.

Kings Theme Nights

The Sacramento Kings also revealed details about theme nights for the upcoming season:

October 14 - Latinx Heritage

October 24 - Breast Health Awareness

November 3 - Diwali

November 5 - Salute to First Responders

November 8 - Salute to Service

November 24 - Native American and Indigenous Heritage

December 8 - Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage

January 10 - Mental Health Awareness

January 16 - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

February 2 - Black History Month

February 5 - Lunar New Year

March 14 - Women’s Empowerment

March 16 - Greek Heritage

March 20 - Slamson’s birthday

April 5 - Sixth Man Celebration

It's a lot to look forward to for Kings fans on 916 Day.

By the way, if you didn't know, 916 Day falls on Sept. 16 (9/16) each year and celebrates Sacramento, which has the 916 area code. The city first promoted the idea back in 2018 to promote pride and compassion in Sacramento.

On 916 Day, Kings Announce Golden 1 Center’s Five-Year Anniversary Celebration ➡️ http://spr.ly/6180yfeDe Posted by Sacramento Kings on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Golden 1 Center History

The Golden 1 Center made its debut with a Sir Paul McCartney concert on October 4, 2016.

Today is the day… the most technologically advanced and sustainable arena in the world opens with the legendary Sir @PaulMcCartney! pic.twitter.com/AE1Yl5T1du — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) October 4, 2016

Owner Vivek Ranadive said in a press release, "The Golden 1 Center was created to bring people together and has done so for the past five years with performances by entertainment’s biggest acts, Sacramento Kings basketball and community-centered events. We have built a world-class facility in the heart of Sacramento, but what makes Golden 1 Center truly great is its community. We are thrilled to continue welcoming the world’s greatest fans back to the arena with another impressive lineup of concerts, games and events."

For more information about Golden 1 Center’s five-year anniversary campaign, Fan Fest, Hoop Fest or to buy tickets to a game, visit Kings.com.