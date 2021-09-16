Sacramento Kings announce fan events, Golden 1 Center celebration on 916 Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings added a little more excitement to 916 Day with some big news sure to excite fans. The announcement includes details about fan fest, hoop fest, theme nights, and a celebration of the Golden 1 Center's five-year anniversary.
Golden 1 Center Anniversary Celebration
To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Golden 1 Center, fans have a chance to win free tickets to every event held at the arena between now and June 2022.
Golden 1 Center's calendar is still growing, and events could change, but right now shows and events include:
- Sacramento Kings
- Alejandro Fernández
- Gold Over America Tour
- Kane Brown
- JO KOY
- PHISH
- WWE Raw
- Dan + Shay
- Andrea Bocelli
- Disney On Ice
- Harry Styles
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
- Gabriel Iglesias
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- JoJo Siwa
- Monster Jam
- TobyMac
- Justin Bieber
- The Weeknd
- Billie Eilish
- Tyler, The Creator
- Celine Dion
- Eric Church
For more information about the sweepstakes, or to enter to win, go to Golden1Center.com/5.
Sacramento Kings Fan Fest
The Kings will hold their annual Fan Fest on October 9. The event includes an open practice with players and coaches, special contests and giveaways. Fan Fest is free but you do need to request a ticket at Kings.com/FanFest.
Hoop Fest
Prior to Fan Fest this year, the Kings will host Hoop Fest, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on the DOCO Plaza. Players need to be 15 years old and vaccinated to participate. The teams that make it to the finals will get to play inside Golden 1 Center on the Kings court. You can get more information at Kings.com/HoopFest.
Kings Theme Nights
The Sacramento Kings also revealed details about theme nights for the upcoming season:
- October 14 - Latinx Heritage
- October 24 - Breast Health Awareness
- November 3 - Diwali
- November 5 - Salute to First Responders
- November 8 - Salute to Service
- November 24 - Native American and Indigenous Heritage
- December 8 - Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage
- January 10 - Mental Health Awareness
- January 16 - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- February 2 - Black History Month
- February 5 - Lunar New Year
- March 14 - Women’s Empowerment
- March 16 - Greek Heritage
- March 20 - Slamson’s birthday
- April 5 - Sixth Man Celebration
It's a lot to look forward to for Kings fans on 916 Day.
By the way, if you didn't know, 916 Day falls on Sept. 16 (9/16) each year and celebrates Sacramento, which has the 916 area code. The city first promoted the idea back in 2018 to promote pride and compassion in Sacramento.
Golden 1 Center History
The Golden 1 Center made its debut with a Sir Paul McCartney concert on October 4, 2016.
Owner Vivek Ranadive said in a press release, "The Golden 1 Center was created to bring people together and has done so for the past five years with performances by entertainment’s biggest acts, Sacramento Kings basketball and community-centered events. We have built a world-class facility in the heart of Sacramento, but what makes Golden 1 Center truly great is its community. We are thrilled to continue welcoming the world’s greatest fans back to the arena with another impressive lineup of concerts, games and events."
For more information about Golden 1 Center’s five-year anniversary campaign, Fan Fest, Hoop Fest or to buy tickets to a game, visit Kings.com.
