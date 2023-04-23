Game 4 | Sacramento Kings fans show off their pride

Sacramento struck first, taking the first two games at the Golden 1 Center, but the Warriors rebounded in Game 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are set for Game 4 of their series. The past few games have felt like a roller-coaster for fans on both sides of what some could say is a budding "rivalry."

Sacramento struck first, winning both home games and taking a 2-0 lead, but Golden State brought it back home and won their first home game. They're now looking to even out the series, Sunday.

Game 4 is being held at the Chase Center in San Francisco and fans will find out if the Kings can extend their lead or if the Warriors can tie up the series.

Game 5 will bring the series back to Sacramento on Wednesday, April 26.

Here's how Kings fans are showing their Kings pride.

ABC10's Elisha Machado is at the Game 4 watch party at Golden 1 Center with fans. Here are just some of the Kings pride being seen there.





The fans know how to represent! @SacramentoKings fans are all decked out in their purple for Game 4! Here are just a few of the many wonderful fans I’ve met today: @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/v04hyuf2hj — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) April 23, 2023

Get Involved

Want to be included in this article? Show off your Kings pride by sending a photo to 916-321-3310.