iPhones didn't exist the last time the Sacramento Kings made the playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Kings are second in the Western Conference, leaving fans wondering if this is the year they finally break their 16-season playoff drought.

The last time the Kings made the playoffs was in 2006 when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs. The first game was played on April 21 with the series ending on May 4 in Sacramento.

The iPhone didn't exist

Apple's first iPhone launched in 2007. Flip phones still reigned supreme when the Kings played in the playoffs.

Netflix wasn't streaming

Netflix didn't start streaming until 2007, so in 2006 people would have been renting DVDs from Netflix.

Most people weren't on Facebook

Facebook didn't expand use of its service from students to anyone older than 13 until fall 2006. How were people supposed to know you were at the game?!

Twitter wasn't released to the public

The first tweet was sent March 21, 2006, but it wasn't released to the public until July 2006, so no one would've been live-tweeting the game or sharing videos of their favorite plays of the game.

There hadn't been a woman Speaker of the House of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi became the first woman elected Speaker of the House in 2007. She held the position until 2011 and then was elected again in 2019 and served until Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in 2023.

Gas cost less than $3 per gallon

The cost per gallon of regular gas in California in 2006 was $2.81, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In 2022, the cost was $5.31 per gallon.

Everyone was listening to 'Bad Day'

'Bad Day' by Daniel Powter was at the top of the charts and was used as the elimination song on American Idol. Speaking of American Idol, 2006 was the same year we met Taylor Hicks and Katharine McPhee.

A dozen eggs cost less than $2

Eggs cost an average of $1.31 per dozen in 2006. The average 2006 price adjusted to inflation is $2.54. Compare that to 2022 prices when a dozen eggs cost an average of $2.86.

The Kings played at ARCO Arena

The Kings played at ARCO Arena, later known as Power Balance Pavilion and then Sleep Train Arena. It was demolished in 2022 to make way for a teaching hospital in Natomas.

