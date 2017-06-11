As millions of Americans gathered at church to worship Sunday, 26 people were shot dead during an attack at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

It's being considered the worst mass shooting Texas history. Two of America’s most deadly mass shootings have occurred within the last month.

Senior Chaplain Mindi Russell with the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Sacramento spoke with ABC10 News about what victims, first responders, and the community are dealing with during the aftermath.

Worshippers gathered under the assumption of entering a safe environment and were attacked, Russel said. What the surviving victims and first responders have seen and the people they have lost will be on their minds for months and years to come.

“It takes a long time to physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally heal,” Russell said.

Resources locally and outside will stretch to help the victims and first responders in the coming days and months get through this tragedy.

It is now time to set complacency aside and begin to plan for the worst to defend against these attacks, Russell said.

She says, unfortunately, we have reached a point where places of worship have fallen under attack and that can’t be ignored, Russell said. There are resources for training materials available, even for small places of worship.

Copyright 2017 KXTV