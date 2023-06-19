Sacramento law enforcement investigating anti-Semitic, racist fliers

Both the police department and sheriff's office are investigating the fliers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento Police Department are investigating after anti-Semitic and racist fliers were left around the county.

The police department tweeted Monday about the fliers, saying they’re in the process of gathering information on all the locations they were placed, which includes the River Park neighborhood in East Sacramento.

Police say they believe other neighborhoods received the fliers and it’s not just isolated to areas within the city limits.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation can call Sacramento PD dispatch at 916-808-5471. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.