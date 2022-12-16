Sacramento LGBT Community Center to host event for chosen family

The Found Family Festival will be Sunday, Dec. 18 to commemorate their #HolidaysAreHard campaign.

Their #HolidaysAreHard campaign features a Number Story Tree that allows the community to spread messages of strength and resilience both in person at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center or online.

"For many of us, the holidays can be hard, particularly for those of us who experience difficult or traumatic childhoods," said Sarah Marikos, executive director for ACE Resource Network. "This holiday season in Sacramento, we're spreading the message that holidays can be hard and we want to affirm and validate how people may be feeling and offer tips and resources for navigating what can be a really hard time of year."

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center will be hosting a Found Family Festival, featuring performances by Betty Who and Jake Wesley Rogers as well as local artists, food trucks, community resources and fun, Sunday.

"It's just a really great opportunity for the center and this organization and Number Story and all of us to come together and really impact the local creative economy as well as providing food and opportunities and respite for anybody who comes," said Camille Adams, events manager of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

The Found Family Festival is said to be an antidote to the #HolidaysAreHard campaign, and for the community to celebrate connections made with one another.

"The science of social connection, of that chosen family is so clear how powerful it is for our health and well-being," said Marikos. "We believe healing happens in the community through culture, art and creative expression and we're excited to get a chance to do that together on Sunday."

The Number Story tree has gained over 700 submissions, since Nov. 29. You can visit the Number Story Tree from now until Jan. 1 in-person in front of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center or you can go to www.NumberStory.org/Holidays to "shine your light."