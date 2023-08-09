Sacramento man arrested, accused of entering apartment and licking girl's foot

Deputies say he entered the apartment through a window

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested last Wednesday after he allegedly entered a home through the window and licked a 9-year-old girl’s foot while she slept.

According to a news release, it happened at the end of April 2023.

Deputies say 38-year-old Terrell Abston entered an apartment near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard through a window and went up to a 9-year-old girl who was sleeping in the living room. He allegedly licked the bottom of her foot, which woke her up, and then he started licking her mother’s foot next to her.

The mother woke up and yelled, and Abston ran away from the apartment. Deputies swabbed their feet and later obtained a DNA match with Abston, who was already in custody on unrelated burglary charges.

Abston is accused of lewd or lascivious with a child under 14, burglary and battery. He’s being held without bail.