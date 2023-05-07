Sacramento man arrested after stabbing at Levi's Stadium soccer game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a man at a soccer match in Santa Clara Sunday.
The stabbing left the victim in critical condition, according to affiliate KGO.
Sacramento police arrested 29-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva at his home around 7:30 p.m. on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Santa Clara Police Department.
He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
A person of interest in the case was released after officials deemed they hadn't committed a criminal offense.
Anyone with can call contact Detective Sergeant Doug Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4823 or leave an anonymous tip with SCPD Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).