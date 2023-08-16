Sacramento man charged in double fatal Highway 149 crash

The Butte County District Attorney's Office says Dangelo Charles was arraigned on felony vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 25-year-old Sacramento man was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court for charges related to an Aug. 6 crash near the intersection of Highways 149 and 99.

The Butte County District Attorney's Office says Dangelo Charles was arraigned on felony vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving charges, along with felony counts of child abuse and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a press release detailing the incident, the DA's office says Charles was driving a VW Jetta sedan on Highway 149 just south of Highway 99 when he crossed multiple lanes and the gravel median, hitting a Ford Ranger pickup truck head-on.

Inside the pickup was two people who were dead when officers arrived.

Inside Charles' vehicle was his girlfriend and her three-year-old son. All three had to be extricated.

"During the rescue effort, the truck caught fire and the fire spread to the sedan, burning both vehicles," said the release. "The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify the two individuals in the truck who were burned beyond recognition and to notify their families."

The release goes on to say Charles' son and girlfriend are still undergoing treatment at a Sacramento hospital.

He is currently being held at $1.5 million bail and has a parole hold from his 2018 Sacramento County armed robbery conviction. If convicted on his current charges, Charles faces up to 29 years in state prison.