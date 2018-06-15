A man was sentenced in Sacramento for a 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney.

A jury convicted Dameshlo Green on Feb. 27 for the first degree murder of Tamisha Ridge and possessing a firearm as a felon.

For 10 years, Green and the victim had an off-and-on relationship and after five years with no contact they continued their relationship until she broke it off months later. On May 24, 2014 he entered the victim's home and shot her in the head in her bedroom.

