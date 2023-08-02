Sacramento man killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 70

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, causing fatal injuries

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Sacramento man died early Wednesday morning after being ejected from his vehicle in Marysville.

According to an incident report from California Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:10 a.m. on southbound Highway 70 at Sparrow Lane.

It says the 41-year-old driver of a Toyota Tacoma was going south when he lost control, hit a construction barrel cone and overturned before coming to rest in an orchard.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, causing fatal injuries. His passenger, a 40-year-old man from Marysville, was partially restrained and had minor injuries.

The incident report says officers found fentanyl and alcohol inside the vehicle, and alcohol and drugs are believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information can call Officer Taylor at (530) 674-5141.