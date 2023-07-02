Sacramento man who used Snapchat to sell guns gets more than 3 years in prison

The now 20-year-old used Snapchat to advertise both drugs and guns for sale before he was busted by an undercover officer and informant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man who used Snapchat to sell drugs and guns was sentenced by the U.S. Attorney's Office to more than three years in prison.

Law enforcement previously reported on the market of illicit drugs and guns over Snapchat messaging — made popular by the app's feature of disappearing messages.

Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma's advertisement of drugs and guns caught the attention of law enforcement, who then sent undercover officers and informants to buy guns from him.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says he ordered gun kits online from a licensed firearm manufacturer in Nevada and then built the guns to resell.

A co-defendant, Juan Manriquez, pleaded guilty to unlawful dealing in firearms as well and is set to be sentenced May 16.

