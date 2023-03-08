Sacramento man wins $1M off last row in 30th scratcher ticket

He took his $500 earnings from a different scratcher, reinvested it in 30 tickets and came out a millionaire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is now a millionaire thanks to a lucky scratcher ticket.

California Lottery says Vang Cha usually buys a SuperLotto Plus ticket but decided to try the $30 California 200X scratcher instead after reading about the odds.

He ended up winning $500 off his $30 ticket and he decided to buy 30 $10 Xtreme Multiplier scratchers from Mike’s Liquors on South Land Park Drive with his winnings.

He scratched 20 of them at work and then completed the rest at home… where he found the lucky number on the last row of the last ticket, winning him $1 million.

“I was stunned! I scanned it on the Lottery app to make sure it was true, and it was,” said Cha.

