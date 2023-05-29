How Northern California honored fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

Several events were held across the Sacramento region honoring and commemorating Memorial Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a day for reflection as thousands across Northern California honored the sacrifices of fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

"We thought it would be fitting to have a community event to give the community an opportunity to come and see the (memorial auditorium) and of course spend some time reflecting and thinking about those people who have fought and died for our freedom," said Sid Garcia-Heberger, manager of the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.

They held a free community event at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium to honor veterans and fallen soldiers. It started with a flag ceremony outside and continued inside the auditorium with an organist playing patriotic tunes for people to come in, sit, reflect and enjoy.

There were also chimes playing the national anthem from the auditorium every hour throughout the day to commemorate veterans and fallen soldiers.

It was just one of several events across the Sacramento region honoring and commemorating Memorial Day.

Congressman Kevin Kiley addressed veterans in Folsom along with a flag retirement ceremony and roses laid on more than 600 gravesites of veterans at Lakeside Memorial Lawn.

Kiley highlighted Commander Lou Conter, the last survivor of Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona. He said Conter evacuated his shipmates, "who were blinded, wounded, or burning."

"In the decades since, the dedication he has shown for honoring the memory of those who never came home exemplifies what Memorial Day is all about," said Kiley.

My constituent, Commander Lou Conter, is the last survivor of Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona. Now 101 years old, he recently said, "The 2,403 men that died are the heroes. And we’ve got to honor them ahead of everybody else."



Commander Conter is a hero in every sense of the word.… pic.twitter.com/7vMtFilD0M — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 29, 2023

Representative Josh Harder took part in the annual Memorial Day Service at Park View Cemetery in French Camp where they "honored and remembered the brave men and women who died while serving the United States in uniform."

"This and every Memorial Day, we’re grateful to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country and our freedom," said Harder.

This and every Memorial Day, we’re grateful to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country and our freedom.



Thank you to everyone who shared their stories this week and helped us remember our heroes. pic.twitter.com/ygd0vwKFYw — Rep. Josh Harder (@RepJoshHarder) May 29, 2023

The Heritage Park Veterans Club in North Natomas held a Memorial Day event where they honored service members who died within the past year.