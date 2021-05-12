Sacramento Metro Fire Department knocks down house blaze near Foothill Farms

There were no injuries reported, the department said.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Metro Fire of Sacramento says firefighters extinguished a house fire near the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento on Wednesday morning.

The fire reportedly happened on Hillcrest Way in Sacramento, which is just off of Auburn Boulevard and is close to the Interstate 80 and State Route 244 junction. It is not known what caused the fire.

Metro Fire said no injuries were reported, and there are no other details at this time.

