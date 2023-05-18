Cat dead, 5 people displaced after North Highlands house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District found a cat dead after putting out a North Highlands house fire initially reported as a fire where a victim was trapped.
Crews arrived to the partially enflamed house around 5:58 p.m. Thursday and launched a 'rapid fire interior attack' on the flames.
A search for victims inside the home turned up the deceased cat, but no other injuries were reported, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire.
The fire started in the garage only impacted the home. Fire officials say they are investigating the cause of the house fire. Two adults and three children were displaced.
