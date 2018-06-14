A science teacher at Sutter Middle School is under investigation by the Sacramento City Unified School District after parents say an anti-abortion video was shown during a sex-education presentation.

Parents told the SacBee that the teacher has apologized for the anti-abortion presentation after some parents said it was ‘"inappropriate" and "disturbing".



“The curriculum shared with students was completely inappropriate for the classroom and does not meet the district’s approved family life and human sexuality curriculum,” said SCUSD spokesperson Alex Rios in a statement to ABC10.



The video narrated by Dr. Anthony Levatino, an anti-abortion activist, demonstrates the abortion procedure during different trimesters. One parent who didn’t want to be identified told ABC10 she didn’t have a problem with the content because she said students should be learning about this topic.



“The district is now conducting an investigation into the matter to determine how this happened. This is a personnel matter and will be treated confidentially per the district’s policies, education code and collective bargaining agreements,” Barrios explained.



The district has not said when the video was shown, but says it was notified about what happened last week.



“As long as it’s educational, and it’s put out there in an educational manner where the kids are learning, I don’t mind it,” said Jermaine Haliburton, whose son is in one of the science classes where the videos were shown.



Barrios added, “The district will address this matter with the seriousness it demands.”



ABC10 reached out to the science teacher and the principal at Sutter Middle School, but did not receive a response.

