Sacramento actress uses one-woman show to highlight struggles of adulthood

Written and performed by Danielle Moné Truitt, '3: Black Girl Blues' will be performed at The Sofia, Home of The B Street Theatre from June 2 through June 12.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento native is performing her one-woman show at The Sofia, Home of The B Street Theatre.

Written and performed by actress Danielle Moné Truitt, "3: Black Girl Blues" is about three close friends, Keisha, Jill and Stephanie, who grew up together and are confronting and figuring out their difficulties through life. The show highlights mental illness, abuse, and unsuccessful relationships by how these three women overcome these difficulties face-on.

"They're extremely beautiful and extremely flawed like most of us are, but the play is super entertaining," Truitt said. "You are going to laugh, you are going to cry, and you are going to holler."

As a Sacramento native and as an African American actress, Truitt said because she is portraying all three characters, it is a very universal story. Her excitement to perform this one-woman show at The Sofia, home of B Street Theatre in her hometown stems from her love of theater.

Truitt went to California State University, Sacramento, where she got her degree in theater with an acting emphasis. She then started working at the B Street Theatre, which was her first professional theatre gig.

Truitt performed there for a few years, mainly in their children's theatre department, before venturing off to Los Angeles for further acting gigs. She would later return to create and perform her first own one-woman show.

"I feel this is part of my life's purpose," Truitt said. "People relate more to people who go through the same experiences as they do and it is part of the human condition to make mistakes, pick yourself up and make something of yourself in spite of it."

One of Truitt's purposes is to show people of color these issues are particularly real in communities and they're not a façade, but can overcome these hardships.

"I think a lot of times, because of what we've been through in this country, there's been an effort to make people of color look either flawed or perfect," Truitt said. "Almost as if we have to be a doctor or a lawyer, or the hero to make up for how we think the world sees us."

