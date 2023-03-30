Sacramento organization highlights importance of youth in music programs

Earlier this week, elementary school students from all over our area got a hands-on experience with the orchestra at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera teamed up with third through fifth graders to teach them about the magic of music.

Thousands of students and the orchestra came together for a big performance that's part of the philharmonic's largest music education program called "Link Up."

All year long the kids have studied music in their schools with the help of the Sacramento Philharmonic's curriculum.

"There's so many benefits of learning classical music," said Giuliano Kornberg, executive director of Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. "It's so important for development, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration."

The students came from school districts all over our region including Twin Rivers, Sacramento, Elk Grove, and San Juan.

To learn more about Link Up and the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera, click here.