Firefighters: Sacramento playground burned after unhoused woman loses control of fire

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said an unhoused woman allowed the fire to escape her control before it spread to the playground.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A playground in Sacramento was burned after firefighters said an unhoused woman allowed a fire she kindled to escape her control.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the fire around 12:25 a.m. at Bohemian Park. Firefighters said they arrived to find an unhoused woman saying she was responsible for the fire.

Authorities said the woman allowed a fire she kindled to escape her before it eventually spread to the playground. She was accused of recklessly causing a fire, a misdemeanor.

She was released from the scene and authorities said she will answer the charges at a later time.

WATCH ALSO: