Firefighters: Sacramento playground burned after unhoused woman loses control of fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A playground in Sacramento was burned after firefighters said an unhoused woman allowed a fire she kindled to escape her control.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the fire around 12:25 a.m. at Bohemian Park. Firefighters said they arrived to find an unhoused woman saying she was responsible for the fire.
Authorities said the woman allowed a fire she kindled to escape her before it eventually spread to the playground. She was accused of recklessly causing a fire, a misdemeanor.
She was released from the scene and authorities said she will answer the charges at a later time.
