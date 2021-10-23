Have you seen Noah Price? | Sacramento police say the 12-year-old has been missing since overnight

12-year-old Noah Price was last seen in south Sacramento near Franklin Boulevard and Mack Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Noah Price was last seen overnight — Friday into Saturday — in south Sacramento near Franklin Boulevard and Mack Road.

Noah is described as being:

5’7”

130 lbs.

Last seen wearing a grey Old Navy Jacket, white long sleeve shirt with “Chucky” from Rugrats on the front, ripped blue jeans, black Nike Air Force One high tops.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 916-807-5471.

