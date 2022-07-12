Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men on I-5 identified

The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials identified the Sacramento police detective who hit and killed two men on I-5 as Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle, Thursday.

CHP says a white Dodge pickup truck became disabled and pulled over on the right-hand shoulder. Then, another person arrived at the scene and parked a maroon Toyota SUV on the left shoulder of the on-ramp.

Both drivers were standing on the left side of the pickup truck when — for an unknown reason — an on-duty Sacramento Police Department detective driving an unmarked Ford Fusion on southbound I-5 rear-ended the truck, which hit both drivers.

Upon arrival, CHP South Sacramento units were told one of the pedestrians died. The second was pronounced dead while being taken to the hospital.

They were identified by the coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez.

