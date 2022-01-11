Sacramento police launch internal review after deadly crash involving cruiser

Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An internal review is now underway after a deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer Halloween night.

According to Sacramento Police, an additional administrative review will be conducted on top of the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit investigation of the crash because the officer was on-duty at the time of the accident.

The findings of the review will be handed off to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office who will decide what charges, if any, will be filed.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. Police say a marked cruiser was on the way to a felony in progress when the driver collided with a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, 61-year-old Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, was killed in the accident. Police said the officer didn’t have their sirens or emergency lights on when the crash happened.

How the crash happened is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call 916-808-5471.

