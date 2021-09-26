Sacramento police seek help in finding at-risk missing man

Police said he might be in the Oakland area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is calling for help as they try to find a missing 72-year-old man.

The missing man was identified as Gregory Jeffery, 72. Police said he is considered "at-risk" due to medical conditions.

Jeffery was last seen on foot around 9 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the area of 5th Street and L Street in downtown Sacramento. He's described as being 5'11" and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt with yellow flowers and blue jeans.

Police said he might be in the Oakland area.

Anyone who sees him is asking to call Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

