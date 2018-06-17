The on duty police officer was injured but is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to a department spokesperson.

The officer was driving a patrol vehicle Westbound on Richards Boulevard when he collided with a gray Dodge pickup truck traveling Northbound on 16th Street.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, remained on scene, and is cooperating with law enforcement.





The department is not yet releasing information about officer, nor could they elaborate on the officers injuries, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, a department spokesperson.

ABC 10’s Chris Thomas was there, click here to view his initial update from the scene.

The department was alerted to the crash when dispatchers learned the officers radio was relaying but the officer said nothing, Chandler said.



The department used GPS to track down the officers patrol car, which appears to have been struck on its left side and ended at the intersection of a Regional Transit Light Rail crossing.

Traffic at 16th and Richard Boulevard has been halted at the intersection as police investigators piece together what may have happened. Light rail service has also been impacted in that area.

