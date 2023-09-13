Sacramento police oversight staff open 12 new positions costing $1.8 million annually

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the new positions represent progress after criticism over the pace of Sacramento Police Department cooperation with city officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials voted Tuesday to fund 12 new positions dedicated to police oversight after criticism over delays in the police department's response to data requests.

It comes after Deputy Police Chief Norm Leong said Sept. 5 they would complete all requests for data after hiring more administrative staff.

City officials say the incoming 12 positions will ensure police department policies reflect best national practices for protecting the public and will cost the city $1.8 million annually.

Sacramento's Office of Public Safety Accountability will receive half of the new positions while the police department will have four of the positions and the city attorney's office will have two.

"I think today is real progress," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Tuesday.

According to Police Chief Kathy Lester, the police department positions will be filled by unsworn professional staff in a newly-created unit called the Internal Compliance Office.

“This is kind of a new thing for the City of Sacramento, but many agencies incorporate this type of office,” Lester said, citing the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and the San Francisco Police Department as examples. “It’s about being more proactive, being more modern and really bringing in the best practices.”

Among the critics of the lack of administrative jobs was Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who said delays on providing data impacts the City Council's decision-making process.

Office of Public Safety Accountability Director LaTesha Watson said the six new employees she requested will monitor, track and review all completed police misconduct investigations.

Their current five-member staff were able to review just 52% of police misconduct investigations in 2021.

