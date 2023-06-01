Sacramento police release bodycam footage of K-9 handlers shooting woman

43-year-old Chio Linh Saeteurn was shot last month as officers responded to a report of a person with a gun. They later found she had an airsoft gun.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New bodycam footage was released Thursday of Sacramento police officers shooting a woman carrying an airsoft gun.

The shooting happened on May 20 and the woman shot was identified as 43-year-old Chio Linh Saeteurn. She was arrested on suspicion of robbery after being released from a hospital.

Officers responded to a business in the 1100 block of 24th Street just after noon on Saturday, May 20, for a report of a person with a gun.

Twenty minutes later, while officers were checking the scene, they received a report of a person waving a gun around 28th Street and N Street. A third call reported a person was pointing a gun at customers in a business around the same area.

An officer saw a person matching the description given by callers around 28th and Q Street.

Police say they tried to get her attention, but she ran from them and ignored multiple commands.

She stopped, turned toward the officers, and pointed the gun at two K9 handlers who fired their guns.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later found she was carrying an airsoft gun.

