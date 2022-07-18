Sacramento Police release video after officer shoots man near John Muir Children's Park

Officer-Involved Shooting Video Release – 16th Street and A Street To provide information quickly to our community, the Sacramento Police Department is releasing pertinent audio and video files from the July 17th officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of 16th Street and A Street. This content consists of one narrated video and two body-worn camera videos. The videos begin with the officers’ initial response and conclude when the suspect is taken into custody. All materials being released from this incident have been redacted to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of those involved. Faces have been blurred, and audio redactions are signified by redacted audio. Below is a summary of events known to us at this time: On July 17, 2022, around 10:36 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of 16th Street and A Street to attempt to arrest a 42-year-old man who was known to have a felony warrant for a violation of Post Release Community Supervision (probation). When officers located that suspect in the area, they attempted to gain his voluntary cooperation by talking to him but he refused to follow officers’ commands. As officers continued to talk to the suspect, he walked away from officers, reached under a tarp and concealed his hands under a blanket. While his hands were concealed, he began to advance towards officers, telling them to drop their weapons. Officers backed up as the suspect continued to walk towards them while ignoring commands. As the suspect approached the officers, one of them fired their duty weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect then fled from officers on foot. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody in the area of 16th Street and C Street where they rendered emergency medical aid. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department. After receiving medical clearance, the suspect was booked for his felony warrant and resisting arrest. No officers were injured during the incident. This investigation remains active, and no weapons were located in the immediate area of the suspect. This incident is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and Professional Standards Unit. A response and investigation into the incident will also be conducted by the Force Investigation Team. The investigation will focus on policy, tactics, and training as it relates to the use of force. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are providing oversight by monitoring the investigation. This incident falls under the City Council’s policy on Police Use of Force as well as SB 1421. As a result, the video and audio associated with this incident will be released to the public within 30 days. Detectives are in the process of identifying and retrieving video associated with this incident. For further information related to our policies, please visit the following link: https://www.cityofsacramento.org/Police/Transparency The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Link for YouTube playlist of videos: 16th Street and A Street Officer-Involved Shooting Video Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR0Wtq8JGPQYwWgv-VgoHnj3hySqa1UBB The original press release for this incident can be found at the link below: https://apps.sacpd.org/Releases/liveview.aspx?reference=20220718-058 The department’s use of force general order can be found at the link below: https://www.cityofsacramento.org/-/media/Corporate/Files/Police/Transparency/GO/Section-500/GO-58002-Use-of-Force-91821.pdf?la=en