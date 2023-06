Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are engaged in a standoff with a potentially armed suspect in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said they responded to a reported disturbance involving a firearm along Argo Way.

Few details surrounding the incident are available at this time.

Police said they're trying to contact the person inside a home and are calling on people to avoid the area.

WATCH ALSO: