Sacramento police, SWAT in standoff on Shoal Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers and SWAT members are at the area of Shoal Court and have closed down nearby streets.
Officers attempted a stop on a vehicle in the area around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The occupants of the vehicle then fled into the West Lake Apartments on Shoal Court, according to officials.
A crisis negotiation team is at the scene.
The scene is very active and this is a developing situation.
Watch more from ABC10: 'Fab Forties' shooting leaves 1 man dead in East Sacramento
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9