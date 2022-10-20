Sacramento police, SWAT in standoff on Shoal Court

Officials say they tried to stop a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The occupants of the vehicle then fled into the West Lake Apartments on Shoal Court.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers and SWAT members are at the area of Shoal Court and have closed down nearby streets.

Officers attempted a stop on a vehicle in the area around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The occupants of the vehicle then fled into the West Lake Apartments on Shoal Court, according to officials.

A crisis negotiation team is at the scene.

The scene is very active and this is a developing situation.

🚨 Road Closures: Florin Rd is closed between Riverside Blvd & Gloria Dr. Individuals who were possibly armed fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop. Our officers are in the area of Shoal Court as our SWAT responds. Please plan for alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PyX0gRt1ZB — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) October 21, 2022

