Sacramento police release video of SWAT officer fatally shooting man at downtown parking garage

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a man standing on top of a parking garage near Yard House in the Downtown Commons area

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department released bodycam footage Wednesday after a SWAT officer shot and killed an armed man on top of a downtown parking garage earlier in September.

Here's a timeline of what police say happened:

Around 11 p.m. Sept. 11, patrol officers responded to the 900 block of J Street for reports of a man with a gun. The caller gave a detailed description of the man, but officers were unable to locate him.

Then, two hours later, officers responded to a parking garage on the 300 block of L Street for reports of a man with a gun who was pointing it at security guards. The caller gave a description, which matched that of the man from the J Street call.

Officers drove up to the 6th floor of the parking garage and spoke with people standing nearby. They found the man, identified as 36-year-old Cleavon Miles, on the northeast corner of the 6th floor.

Police say Miles then pointed a flashlight and gun at officers multiple times. A drone was deployed which caught him pointing the gun at officers again. He eventually fired a single shot into the air.

The Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT then arrived, and officers heard Miles fire another round. A SWAT officer moved from behind his cover to move the PA system when Miles pointed the gun in his direction and the SWAT officer fired once, killing him.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call dispatch at 916-808-5471.

VIDEO RELEASED BY SACRAMENTO POLICE CAN BE VIEWED HERE: