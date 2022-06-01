"It’s still a win-win for the community" | Sacramento Powerball winners announced, claims $316.3M prize

Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He split the $632.6 million prize with another winner from Wisconsin.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!

The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize.

On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.

That night, the winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. Lozano's ticket matched all six numbers. Lozano has decided to take the lump sum of cash worth $225.1 million.

Tammy and Cliff Webster, of Wisconsin, came forward to claim their prize in February. In addition to the three total winners, public schools in California also won, too, receiving more than $67.8 million due to Lozano's winning ticket.

"Whether a player hits a big jackpot, wins a smaller prize, or doesn’t win any cash at all – rest assured it’s still a win-win for the community and for California,” Alva V. Johnson, Director of the California State Lottery, said in a press release.

Also, the 7-Eleven where Lozano picked up his ticket received a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“Foot traffic has increased along with sales since we sold the winning ticket,” 7-Eleven store owner Harprit Dhillon said. “Lottery games are great for small businesses, and we love selling them.”

Powerball tickets can be bought until 7 p.m. on the day of the draw, which are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:59 p.m. PT.