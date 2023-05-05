Sacramento principal knocked unconscious by student

The school district said a 9th-grade student at Rosemont High School, who law enforcement believed was under the influence of drugs, became aggressive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A principal at a Sacramento high school was knocked unconscious by a student Thursday, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The school district said a 9th-grade student at Rosemont High School, who law enforcement believed was under the influence of drugs, became aggressive.

According to the district, the student assaulted staff members as they tried to calm the student down. During that time, the student made "violent contact" with Principal Elizabeth Vigil which knocked her to the ground and caused her to lose consciousness, the district said.

The principal was taken to a hospital and law enforcement was called to the school. The school was briefly put on lockdown and the student has not been identified.

Watch more on ABC10: UC Davis chancellor looks toward normalcy after arrest in string of stabbings