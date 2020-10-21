7 Sacramento Public Library locations reopening first week of November

Throughout the pandemic, the library has offered curbside pickup and return services for books, but now their doors are open for browsing and computer use.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Public Library announced it will reopen seven locations on Thursday, Nov. 5, welcoming visitors back after roughly eight months of closure.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Sacramento libraries have offered curbside pickup and return services for books, but have had their doors closed to the public. But come November, Belle Cooledge, Elk Grove, Isleton, Martin Luther King, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda and Southgate library locations will reopen to the public with limited capacity.

A number of safety measures have been put in place, including mandatory face coverings, reduced occupancy and seating, hand sanitizer stations, and frequent cleaning of highly touched services.

Patrons can visit these libraries for browsing and computer use for up to one hour. These locations will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Isleton Library operating Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

“While we have been able to serve the community with curbside service and virtual programming, we know that it has been a struggle for many without access to our services,” Library Director and CEO Rivkah Sass said in a statement. “We are so excited to open our doors and welcome you back. Your next visit may look a little different, but know that restoring access and keeping you safe is our top priority.”

Sac Library is planning to announce more locations later this month that will reopen. For now, all 26 locations continue to offer curbside pickup and returns.

For those looking to use the library's computers, appointments can be made at nine separate libraries--Arcade Library, Colonial Heights, Galt - Marian O. Lawrence, North Highlands-Antelope, McKinley, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks, and Walnut Grove Library--by calling (916) 264-2920.

