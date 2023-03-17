Sacramento Public Library's Prom Drive and Giveaway returns

Students can try on donated clothes and items from the community and keep it all for free!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prom season is here and high schoolers in Sacramento are looking for the perfect outfit for one of the most memorable nights of their lives.

Shopping for prom can be expensive, but what if you didn't have to worry about a price tag?

After a three-year pandemic hiatus due to the pandemic, the Sacramento Public Library is back with its Prom Drive and Giveaway.

The Prom Drive and Giveaway is an event for students to come and try on donated clothes and items from the community and keep their favorite selections for free!

Youth Services Manager for Sacramento Public Library, Christie Hamm, told ABC10 they rely on the community to make the event thrive.

“We really depend on our community to help us gather as many options as possible for the youth that we're trying to serve,” Hamm said. “We want things for every shape, size, gender expression and culture, we want there to be a range of things for people to choose from.”

Donations are being accepted through the end of March at any Sacramento Public Library location.

You can donate items like menswear, vests, bow ties, shoes, accessories, jewelry and dresses of every shape, size and color.

This event is for ages 13 to 19 and parents are welcome to attend but only teens will be able to take items home.

The Prom Drive and Giveaway will be at several libraries across the region for the next few weeks until April 15. To see a full listing of the times and locations and how to donate, click HERE.

