Sacramento Raceway could be sold, closed soon

Some rumors have surfaced in the community, leading the Sacramento Raceway owners to post on social media about what's happening.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Raceway Park may sell the land it's on and close in the near future, according to the owners of the raceway.

The raceway has been at 5305 Excelsior Road in Sacramento for over 50 years, offering folks a place to explore the limits of their cars, race for fun and gain experience driving different vehicles in a legal, safer space than the road.

"We understand how frustrating this can be for you all and we will be update you as soon as possible this season," said the Instagram post.

The sale of the raceway's land won't be official until about September — if the sale does go through, the raceway will close for the 2024 season.

If the sale does not go through, the owners promise to "continue operating for as long as possible."

It's a topic and concern ABC10 has followed for years. Talks to sell popped up back in 2017 but fizzled out after the drag and racing communities banded together to support the track.

The nearest raceway offering similar experiences for drivers is the Sonoma Raceway at 29355 Arnold Drive in Sonoma or the Redding Dragstrip/Redding Motorsports Park at 6750 Old Oregon Trail in Redding — both of which are multiple hours away from Sacramento.

