The entire Sacramento region is seeing high community transmission of COVID. Here's what that means

The system is used as an indicator of potential strain on the system in the event of a COVID-19 surge

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — COVID-19 is on the rise again with 38 California counties now seeing a high rate of spread, but what does that mean?

The CDC defines a high community transmission level using three metrics, including: hospitalizations, admissions and staffed beds; and the total number of new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days.

A high community transmission level happens when cases rise past 200 new cases per 100,000 people in a week, or 15% or more inpatient beds in the county are occupied by coronavirus patients.

The system is used as an indicator of potential strain on the system in the event of a COVID-19 surge, according to the CDC. Thirty-eight California counties are facing high transmission rates of coronavirus.

Case and hospitalization rates in Sacramento County and across most of the state appear to be leveling off, according to California public health data.

“The good thing is that many of these infections are mild, so the hospitalizations have been manageable,” said Sacramento County public health officer, Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Eighty-four percent of Californian’s over the age of five have been vaccinated, according to state data. The higher case rates in combination with lower rates of hospitalizations show interventions are working, said Kasirye.

“But still, for people that do have conditions that put them at risk, they do need to be careful,” said Kasirye.

That means testing, staying up to date on your vaccines and boosters, and continued masking, especially for those most at-risk. At-risk groups include the elderly, those with underlying conditions, and the unvaccinated.

The same group may benefit from new FDA rules announced Wednesday. The new policy will allow pharmacists like Dr. Sonya Frausto at Sacramento’s Ten Acres Pharmacy to test and treat patients on the spot using the anti-viral Paxlovid.

“I think it just allows patients an opportunity to get the care, once again, as quickly as possible,” said Frausto.

While we’ve come a long way in our ability to fight the virus in just two years, many health experts say COVID is likely to be around for the long haul.

CORONAVIRUS