Sacramento Republic FC is set to host events aimed at raising awareness to the refugee crisis and the city’s role in it.

Republic FC, in partnership with World Relief Sacramento and the California Department of Social Services, is holding a refugee soccer tournament on June 20, followed by “World Refugee Night” for their match against Saint Louis FC on June 23.

The refugee soccer match will feature more than 100 refugees from Central America, as well as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Ukraine. Teams will faceoff at Papa Murphy’s Park. Events kickoff at 4 p.m. and include food trucks, family activities and a vendor fair.

“Our goal and our responsibility as a club is to use our platform to help empower and bring together our city, so we’re grateful for this opportunity to make a difference for such a worthy cause,” said Republic FC Chief Operating Officer, Ben Gumpert.

During the World Refugee Event, stories of refugee families resettling in Sacramento will be highlighted during Saturday’s match.

According to the release, Sacramento has welcomed more than 10,000 refugees from across the globe over the last four years; the largest resettlement location in the United States.

