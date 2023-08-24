Sacramento supermarket matching customer donations to Maui fire victims

Asian grocer Oto's Marketplace pledged to donate thousands to relief efforts in Maui since many of their customers are of Hawaiian heritage

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — As cleanup continues following the deadly wildfires in Maui, people across the Sacramento area are seeing friends and family suffer from the devastation.

The destruction in Lahaina moved the staff at Oto's Marketplace to start fundraising.

Store co-owner Cheryl Inouye says they have a great Hawaiian community who supports their business, so they decided to start collecting donations for the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund.

"We launched on Saturday and hung up signs in the store letting people know they can donate to the cashier, so they can press a separate key and ring in the donation," said Inouye. "Our security guard came up to me and even asked how to donate."

The store is also matching customer donations, which total about $7,000 so far.

"(Oto's Marketplace) has been passed onto me and my siblings and we want to continue being a light in the community," she said. "A lot of Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders support our business, so it was really a no-brainer."

Inouye says they plan to match up to $12,500 in donations.

Local donation efforts

Sacramento residents in the area are also finding different ways to donate beyond money.

When Greenhaven neighborhood resident Yvonne Lee saw a post about her neighbor organizing supplies for friends who lost their home in Maui, she jumped at the opportunity.

"I offered $100 cash for them to buy other needed supplies or give it to the family, but they weren't handling any cash contributions as someone else is coordinating that effort," she said.

The neighbor organizing supplies requested ABC10 keep their identity confidential to respect the privacy of their friends as they grieve the loss of their home.

"I just happened to see a NextDoor post where (she) was getting baby clothes donations for the family in Maui. I asked if she could use teen clothes too and she said all sizes of clothes would be great," Lee said. "So I cleaned out my closet of gently used and new clothes."

Mona Gonzales of South Land Park says she also wanted to find a way to help families in Lahaina when she came across the same post Lee saw.

"I have family living in Oahu, so it's close to home for our family. Praying for the people of Lahaina," said Gonzales.