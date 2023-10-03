Residents seek answers as 102 acres in South Sacramento still unused

Once touted by Sacramento city officials as a potential homeless housing site, the plot of land purchased for $12.3 million remains empty with few updates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been nearly two years since the city of Sacramento purchased 102 acres of South Sacramento land from the federal government for $12.3 million, and Sacramento officials have yet to decide its use.

City leaders have floated proposals ranging from a multi-million dollar sports complex to homelessness services on the plot of land.

The lack of a clear choice is leaving nearby residents frustrated, like Mikaili Kamau, creator of the Meadowview neighborhood Facebook group 'What's New Meadowview.'

"In the meantime, Meadowview continues to be allowed to deteriorate," he told ABC10.

Sacramento city officials purchased the plot of land declared "excess property" by the U.S. Department of Labor for $12.3 million on 3100 Meadowview Rd. at the start of 2022.

South Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang and Mayor Darrell Steinberg said potential uses for the land included affordable housing and homeless services.

"We have a unique opportunity to build affordable housing, civic amenities and bring resources that will benefit our unhoused neighbors and families right here in south Sacramento. I’m excited to co-create and dream big with the community through the coming months in a series of community listening sessions to ensure we uplift every person, family, and child in south Sacramento,” Vang said Jan. 21, 2022.

She said 50 acres of the land would be dedicated to the sports complex.

With close proximity to two Regional Transit light rail services, city officials envisioned using a portion of the property as a Safe Parking site.

Steinberg later announced during his June 2022 'State of the City' address the land was to become a sports complex to increase tourism in South Sacramento. He said Visit Sacramento staff spoke with national experts on the benefits of a sports complex in the area and the tax revenue from visitors would total $3.5 million per year.

But the proposal was shelved when Steinberg walked back the statements during a Jan. 25 townhall saying land use was still up for debate.

Resident Craig Chaffee said the then-proposed $50 million sports complex seemed like a lot of taxpayer money.

"Our youth need help, but is a $50 million sports complex funded by taxpayers the most effective help?" he said. "Especially as we head into an economic downturn with so many other needs."

No Man's Land

Councilmember Mai Vang held meetings with Meadowview residents in District 8 through the end of 2022 to continue discussing potential land uses, but they didn't materialize into a final plan.

Of the 120 local residents surveyed by city officials, the two most common suggestions for land use remained homeless and affordable housing, along with a multi-use youth sports complex.

According to Vang, city officials struck down a proposal to use the land for Safe Parking in favor of building more affordable and permanent supportive housing.

Click here to see Vang's 102 Acres Visioning Report & Guidebook.

In the Jan. 25 meeting, city officials stated their goals for the summer included hiring a consultant to develop a plan to present to city council members for approval.

"Each year consultants are paid to conduct surveys, ask the same questions and re-write the same reports while nothing gets done. Blatant and willful neglect," said Kamau.

Steinberg's Chief of Staff Mary Lynne Vellinga said they are still planning a youth sports complex and affordable housing to both be developed at the site, though she did not provide any further details.

"The planning process is ongoing," she said.

Land Park resident Lori O'Donley says she loves living in Sacramento, but the crisis for housing is increasing at a rate she's not sure local leaders are properly equipped to manage in a respectful way.

"I would love to see an increased and concerted effort toward building more housing for the unhoused population. It saddens me to see so many encampments around my community and along the river where we bike," said O'Donley.

In July, Vang announced her office would be recruiting residents for a 102 Acres Advisory Committee to "help us achieve inclusive and equitable development in our community."

The deadline to apply was July 14. No updates have been announced since and Vang's office did not respond to requests for comment for this story.



Kamau described the progress thus far as a "bait-and-switch."

"The city bought the land in January 2022 and said the intended purpose was to use it for a homeless shelter and community resource area. Then, a team of consultants was hired and allegedly determined the community really wanted a $50 million sports complex for the new Delta Shores development," said Kamau.

Chaffee says long-time Meadowview residents should be the ones chosen for the committee rather than just any Sacramento resident.

"What happened to Steinberg's stated vision of fair and effective placement throughout Sacramento, including more affluent neighborhoods? Overconcentration of such needed homeless shelters, housing and services in lower-income and fragile communities is unfair and harmful," he said.