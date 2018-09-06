In response to Anthony Bourdain's death, a Sacramento restaurant is donating its bar tips to suicide prevention.

Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine in East Sacramento says for the next month all tips bartenders receive during their late-night hours on Friday and Saturday nights from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. will go to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Nick Amano-Dolan, the restaurant's bar manager, came up with the idea after learning about the celebrity chef's suicide Friday morning.

"To everyone in the restaurant industry he was the guy. He was the one that made it cool," Amano-Dolan told ABC10. "He was the guy that inspired going out and traveling the world and trying food that maybe wasn't on Yelp, or off the beaten path a little bit."

Amano-Dolan has invited local bartenders to serve as guest bartenders during these late hours for the next month in order to bring the community together. The late-night menu will also feature some of Bourdain's favorite drinks: Negronis, Manhattans and fernet and ginger beer.

Bourdain's death hits close to home for Amano-Dolan. Friends of his in the Sacramento bartender community have struggled with mental health.

"We have this industry where we're very big on hospitality and we're very good at taking care of the people around us that come into our restaurants and bars," he said. "And a lot of time what happens is we forget to take care of ourselves."

Bourdain died by suicide Friday at the age of 61.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Liz Kreutz.

© 2018 KXTV