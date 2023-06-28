Sacramento City school superintendent stepping down

Officials said Superintendent Jorge Aguilar and the school board agreed to a leadership transition for the district.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jorge Aguilar will step down from his role as the head of the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) by the end of June.

“The Sac City Unified Board and Superintendent Aguilar have mutually agreed to a leadership transition for our District,” said SCUSD Board President Chinua Rhodes. “As one of the longest-serving superintendents at Sac City Unified, we appreciate Superintendent Aguilar’s six years of service and his dedication to SCUSD students and families."

In a news release, Aguilar said he'll remain a big supporter of Sacramento City Unified and commended the school board for their commitment to prioritize student-outcome focused governance.

“Every day as Sac City’s superintendent, I was motivated to change the life trajectories of our students, especially our youth least well served who are from low-income families and have low achievement levels, low graduation rates, and low college and career readiness rates," said Aguilar. "While Sac City must continue to work to meet the needs of all students, I am proud of the strides that we made to improve academic outcomes and expand supports for the social and emotional growth, mental health, and basic needs of all students.”

District officials are beginning the search for a new superintendent to lead the district. In the meantime, SCUSD deputy superintendent Lisa Allen will serve as acting superintendent during the leadership transition.

“I deeply appreciate the generous spirit of partnership and support that civic leaders and organizations have extended to me personally and to our students, schools and district. I am grateful to our community for the respectful interactions that I have experienced over the past six years, including as a parent of our four children who were students in Sac City Unified," said Aguilar.

