Sacramento Sheriff employee, 11 others arrested in Roseville prostitution sting

A Sacramento Sheriff employee is among 12 people who were arrested after a Roseville Police Department prostitution ring operation.

Roseville PD's Crime Suppression Unit recently conducted a "reverse john sting," which focuses on suspects who solicit or engage in sexual acts with prostitutes for money or other items.

Undercover officers posed as prostitutes while posting ads on prostitution websites and eleven men and one woman responded to their ads. The suspects were then told to meet their supposed "date" in Roseville.

Sacramento Sheriff's officer Kevin Steed was one of the 12 arrested and issued citations after offering money for sexual services, and officers also seized more than $2,500.

The suspects, who were all arrested on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute, have been identified as:

Aaron Kyle Boren, 51, of Roseville

Joseph Gilbert Desilvestro, 40, of Sacramento

George Ignatius, 37, of Roseville

Gregory Scott Kelly Jr., 31, of Sacramento

Mario Alberto Lopez, 32, of Sacramento

Alicia Basilia Lopez, 31, of Sacramento

Angelo Marks, 33, of Citrus Heights

Brian Philip Oates, 42, of Sacramento

Oscar Alejandro Ochoa, 25, Folsom

Kevin Anthony Steed, 45, of Roseville

Aleksey Zamoshnikov, 35, of Sacramento

The department partners with Stand Up Placer, Placer County's advocacy agency for victims of human trafficking to make sure the victims get support and necessary services for protection.