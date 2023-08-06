x
1 person shot in North Sacramento

Sacramento police say reports of a shooting came in just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say one person is hurt following a shooting in North Sacramento.

Police say reports of a shooting came in around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Shady Leaf Way where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to the hospital. His condition is not currently known.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say it remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
   

