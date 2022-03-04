'You need to let us know something' | Family members await news at the scene of the Downtown Sacramento shooting

"I just want some some answers from somebody," a mother said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members gathered outside the scene of the deadly downtown Sacramento mass shooting Sunday morning, awaiting news of loved ones.

Police have said six people were killed and another 10 injured in the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. Authorities had not identified any suspects or victims as of late Sunday morning.

That silence was unnerving for Pamela Harris. She said her son, Sergio, may have been one of the six victims of the shooting. ABC10 learned from Sergio's father that he indeed was one of the victims. He was 38-years-old.

"You need to let us know something," she said. "I'm not out here just to be standing out here to be nosey. I have a child that's laying out there, and I want some answers. I just want some answers from somebody."

Harris said she'd been at the scene since 2:30 a.m. with no information. She was alerted to the news by a phone call — not from the police.

"They're saying they have to wait for the coroner," she said. "Coroner my foot, you need to let me know what's going on."

Harris described her son as "fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, smiling all the time."

She said he had a wife and two young daughters.

"For this to happen is crazy," she said. "I'm just to the point right -- I don't know what to do. I don't even think this is real. I feel like this is a dream. I just wish somebody would let us know something. I'm about ready to collapse."

She said she had a bad feeling about it all.

"Mothers always know when something's not right," she said.

Stevante Clark, whose brother Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento police in a case that drew national attention, said he knew the woman's son.

"He was a good guy," Clark said. "He was loved by the community...by so many people, not just me but by the city actually. He was just a great guy."

Clark said "it just hurts" that the mother had gone hours without answers.

Clark, who has organized rallies for justice after Stephon's death, said he lost another brother to community violence.

"Until we get together and stop this community violence until we get together and stop killing each other, then there's no way we can expect police to quit killing us. There's no way we can fight this system if we're still fighting each other. This is just senseless."

Harris said she'd wait as long as she had to in order to get news about her son.

"I'm not leaving until they give me some answers."

