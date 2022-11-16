Sacramento Short Film Festival held at Tower Theatre

Not only will this event highlight the skills of these talented film and production students, but it will also showcase Sacramento's vibrant film community.

Futures Explored Film and Media Studio Sacramento is a non-profit film school, studio, and vocational program for adults with developmental disabilities. There are also different programs within the studio such as community connections, employment and education, and personal wellness.

This is also Futures Explored Film and Media Studio's first in-person premiere in nearly three years. Each film shown is a product that was finalized either before, during, or coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only does this event highlight the skills of these talented film and production students, but it will also showcase Sacramento's vibrant film community. Expect to laugh out loud, cry and even a jump-scare here and there.

"Films like this allow us to kind of reach a wider audience and let people know that our program is training students with disabilities who are talented filmmakers, who have the ability to work in film," said Hester Wagner, program director for Futures Explored Film and Media Studio.

The film of the night is called ‘The Grove,’ which is a 45-minute long found footage horror film starring students from the Sacramento, Stockton and Livermore studios. While in production, students got the chance to spend two nights at a hotel in Ryan, California and film on location, granting them the opportunity to grow as a filmmaker.

"You never know what kind of film you might be making or what you might be learning, so it's pretty cool to learn about writing and lighting, how to build my skills to become a future filmmaker." said student Marcel Anselmo.

Don’t miss the ‘Sacramento Film & Media Studio Short Film Premiere’ on November 16 // featuring ‘The Grove’, a found... Posted by Futures Explored Film Studio on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The premiere kicked off with a red carpet at 6 p.m., student films start at 7:05 p.m. and end around 9 p.m.